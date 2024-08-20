Benelynk Enhances Lynk360tm Platform To Address National Challenges Of Medicaid Disenrollment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, is excited to announce significant enhancements to its Lynk360TM platform. These improvements are designed to provide superior service to help Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid members successfully navigate the annual Medicaid renewal process. Housed within BeneLynk's Retention Lynk module , these strategic enhancements allow BeneLynk advocates to confirm ongoing member eligibility, provide contextually relevant information, and guide the member through Medicaid renewal.Since the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) continuous coverage requirement ended last year, Medicaid retention has been a significant national concern. As of July 12, 2024, 84% of the Medicaid population has been evaluated for renewal by Medicaid agencies. 58% have done so successfully while 26% have been disenrolled (KFF ). Nearly 25 million people have lost their coverage, many due to failure to comply with the often-complex administrative processes.BeneLynk's Lynk360TM platform is meticulously designed to operationalize the delivery of social care advocacy and Medicaid renewal education and assistance. By enhancing the Retention Lynk module, BeneLynk is improving its team's ability to assist members through the Medicaid renewal process by giving them essential tools for success. This innovation offers:.Systematic evaluation of ongoing eligibility for all Medicaid programs based on the requirements of each state..Detailed information on Medicaid renewal requirements tailored to the member's specific state or county..All Medicaid renewal completion options available to the member..Scripts for proactive agent engagement to inform, educate, and virtually assist members throughout the renewal lifecycle..Form completion assistance via a guided interview, giving members detailed instructions for form completion and submission..Automated Medicaid regulatory guidance, integrating the latest state and federal policy changes for streamlined workflows..The monitoring of state files for indications of processing errors or delays.The Retention Lynk module enables full-service member engagement and leverages decades of institutional knowledge to produce high-quality renewal submissions that are accurate, timely, and complete.“The deployment of Retention Lynk 3.0 represents the latest illustration of BeneLynk's mission to integrate the wealth of its industry experience, subject matter expertise, technology, and human-centric workflows to position the member to receive the maximum benefits for which they are eligible,” says Terry Ward, Chief Product Officer at BeneLynk.BeneLynk's Lynk360 platform, developed by industry experts with decades of experience in Medicaid and government-sponsored health plans, embodies a wealth of accumulated knowledge in navigating the complexities of state-specific renewal policies. BeneLynk's comprehensive understanding of Medicaid spans across the United States, ensuring that member interactions are contextually accurate and meaningful.BeneLynk remains dedicated to the continuous improvement of its services. By constantly refining its offerings and integrating advancing technologies and AI, BeneLynk empowers health plans to provide the best possible support to their members. For more information on BeneLynk's services, please visit .About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs (HRSN) and provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

