Wisdom Communities Invited To Host Potluck For Democracy Amid Rising Political Divisiveness

People breathe a sigh of relief when they see people of diverse traditions, cultures, and groups coming together in a Potluck for Democracy.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seventy-five percent of U.S. citizens report feeling anxious about the growing divisiveness in our country. With some public leaders openly sanctioning violence and using dehumanizing language, the nation is witnessing an alarming rise in support for violence across the political spectrum. The increase in motivated violence is already evident, leaving many in our communities eager to take action but unsure of where to begin.In response to this growing concern, Paths to Understanding and the Seattle University Center for Ecumenical and Interreligious Engagement are encouraging wisdom communities-such as churches, mosques, temples, service clubs, book clubs, quilting circles, and other community groups-to take a stand by hosting a Potluck for Democracy ."These gatherings provide an opportunity for people of diverse cultures, traditions, and identities to come together in a public setting, fostering a sense of relief and hope within the broader community. When neighbors connect over a shared meal, it demonstrates that despite our differences, we can still relate to one another as human beings," says Terry Kyllo from Paths to Understanding.To support these efforts, Paths to Understanding and the Seattle University Center for Ecumenical and Interreligious Engagement have developed a comprehensive toolkit designed to help groups organize a Potluck for Democracy in their own neighborhoods.The toolkit offers step-by-step guidance on how to bring people together for a meal where the focus is solely on building relationships-no politics, no policy discussions, no debates, just neighbors knowing one another.The impact of these potlucks extends far beyond the immediate participants. As stories, photos, and videos from local Potluck for Democracy events are shared, they can inspire others in the community to feel more hopeful about our collective future.The toolkit includes the following templates to assist with planning and hosting a Potluck for Democracy:1.Invitation and guest list suggestions2.Pre-event press release template3.Event agenda4.Tips for intercultural potlucks5.Post-event press release template6.Guidelines for sharing your story with Paths to UnderstandingAbout Paths to Understanding:Paths to Understanding works to bridge bias and build unity through multi-faith peacemaking. We aim to counter bigotry and build partnerships across cultural and religious lines.About the Seattle University Center for Ecumenical and Interreligious Engagement:The Center fosters understanding and collaboration among diverse religious communities and promotes inclusive dialogue.For more information or to access the Potluck for Democracy toolkit, please visit or contact ... for more Information.

