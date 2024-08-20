Bio-Based Composite Material Market Report 2024: Market Revenue Data From 2023, Estimates For 2024, Rorecast For 2028 And Projected Cagrs Through 2029

The Bio-based Composite Materials was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Bio-based composite materials offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional composites. The growing use of sustainable fiber in end-use industries such as transportation, building and construction, packaging, agriculture, medical and consumer goods further drives demand for bio-based composite materials in the global economy. For instance, bio-based composite materials are used by automotive manufacturers in door panels, dashboard trims, seat backs, thermoacoustic insulation, engine covers, battery casings and headliners.

To combat the rise in carbon emissions, governments are enacting strict regulations against traditional composites, polymer production and consumption. This has led producers of traditional composites such as the Azek Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Universal Plastic Mold Inc. (UPM) and Norske Skog ASA to enter the bio-based composite materials market. Such support from government policies and growing consumer acceptance of bio-based composite materials will drive the market for bio-based composite materials during the forecast period.

This report covers the composite types, resin types and fiber types of bio-based composite materials and associated end-use industries. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding bio-based composite materials and their users.

Type (wood fiber and non-wood fiber).

Fiber type (wood fiber, hemp, flax and others).

Resin type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and others).

End use (building and construction, transportation, industrial, consumer goods and others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW).

