Liver Disease Therapeutic Market Report 2024-2032 By Therapy Type Disease Type End Users Regions And Company Analysis

Globally, liver illnesses are a major health concern that are largely caused by genetic predispositions, obesity, alcohol consumption, and viral infections. Consequently, the market for liver disease therapeutics is essential to the healthcare industry because it offers products and services that reduce symptoms, strengthen the liver, and improve the lives of patients.

Over the course of the forecast period, the global market for liver disease therapeutics is expected to grow at a faster rate due to factors such as rising liver disease prevalence, the introduction of newer drug therapies by major industry players, and increased research and development efforts. For example, almost 100 million Americans suffer from a liver illness of some kind, according to data released on September 11, 2023 by the American Liver Foundation. One in every five adult Americans (4.5 million) has a liver disease diagnosis. In 2020, liver disease claimed the lives of 51,642 adults in the United States. In the United States, chronic liver disease ranked among the top 12 causes of mortality in 2020.

Market Driver

Methods such as collaborations to bring in novel treatments for liver disease

The global market for liver disease treatments is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing collaborations amongst major industry participants. For example, on November 4, 2022, the American biotechnology business Alimentiv Inc. and the American research institute Summit Clinical Research joined forces to address non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Alimentive Inc.'s study indicates that more than 100 medications are undergoing clinical development. With Summit Clinical Research Institute's experience conducting clinical trials, research organizations can achieve better clinical trial designs, faster recruitment, lower failure rates, and better patient experiences.

Regulatory agencies' approval of novel medications for the treatment of liver disorders

Over the course of the forecast period, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's growing approvals for the treatment of liver illnesses are anticipated to propel the expansion of the global market for liver disease therapeutics.

For example, on May 29, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bevacizumab (Avastin) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as an initial treatment for individuals with spread-resistant liver cancer or those for whom surgery is not an option. Patients with liver cancer treated with atezolizumab with bevacizumab lived significantly longer without their cancer worsening than those treated with sorafenib (Nexavar) in the trial that resulted in the approval, known as IMbrave150.

North America Liver Disease Therapeutics Market

With the largest share in the global liver disease therapeutics market in 2023, North America was the dominant region. Throughout the projection period, the region is anticipated to expand and keep its leadership. Liver disease prevalence has increased in the region as a result of changes in lifestyle, such as drinking alcohol and adopting unhealthy dietary habits.

Strong government financing for R&D is available in the area, and the presence of industry leaders encourages the development of novel medicinal treatments. Public health programs have promoted liver disease diagnosis and treatment while also increasing public knowledge of liver illness. Furthermore, the region commands a large share of the market due to rising disposable incomes, extensive insurance coverage, and the approval of novel combination medicines for the treatment of liver illnesses.

Asia Pacific Liver Disease Therapeutics Market

Due to an increase in research and development efforts, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Regional market growth is fueled by the presence of significant branches of pharmaceutical corporations and large industry participants.

