Pioneer Realty Capital Plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) To Launch Investment Fund For Texas Student Housing Crisis.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solving the Student Shortage in Texas

Open to All Investors.

Join the Waitlist Today.

Pioneer Realty Capital launches a $75M fund via to tackle student housing shortages at Texas universities, offering investors targeted 10% annual returns.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneer Realty Capital (PRC), announces plans to issue publicly traded securities for a new equity fund addressing the Student Housing Crisis among Texas public universities. This $75 million fund is dedicated solving the critical student housing shortages facing Texas universities. The fund plans to partner with Texas Public University Systems in a Public-Private Partnership. In this partnership, the fund will develop on- and off-campus student housing and Texas public university systems will execute a long-term lease agreement, guaranteeing rent payments for 30-years or more.The Problem: Student Housing Shortages in TexasTexas universities, including the University of Texas and Texas A&M systems, are experiencing severe student housing shortages throughout their network of affiliated universities. Rapidly growing student populations and limited on-campus housing options are leaving thousands of students without suitable living arrangements. The lack of affordable and available housing is a pressing issue that impacts student well-being and academic success.The Solution: PRC Equity FundPRC Equity Fund is designed to partner with major Texas University Systems through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements. These partnerships guarantee rent payments on behalf of students, ensuring stable and affordable housing solutions. PRC Equity Fund will acquire land near universities and develop modern student housing facilities, directly addressing the housing crisis and supporting the educational goals of these institutions.Key Features:.Location: Strategic proximity to university campuses, providing easy access for students..Capacity: Development of new apartments to significantly increase available housing..Sustainability: Implementation of environmentally friendly construction practices.The OpportunityInvestors are invited to participate in this unique investment opportunity to potentially earn annual returns of 10% paid monthly. Additionally, investors will share 70% of the annual profits produced by the fund. The minimum investment is $5,000, making it accessible to a broad range of investors.Join Our Waitlist: Register to be notified when the investment opportunity opens. Management is targeting an IPO issue date to be early in September 2024. Visit for an opportunity to participate in this initial public offering.“It is extremely rare for retail investors to have an opportunity to participate in initial public offerings (IPO's). We are extremely pleased to provide this opportunity to investors who seek consistent monthly returns. Such opportunities are historically reserved for the super-rich or well connected. We are excited to create an opportunity for retail investors.” Charles Williams, Managing Member, Pioneer Realty CapitalAbout Pioneer Realty CapitalPioneer Realty Capital has provided nationwide services in commercial real estate financing, development, and investments for over 20 years. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, PRC has successfully managed over $2 billion in transactions, offering innovative and personalized solutions to help clients and investors succeed.Contact: Charles WilliamsPioneer Realty Capital701 Highlander Blvd. Ste. 350Arlington, TX 76015Phone: (682) 518-9416Visit Us Online*This is a solicitation of interest. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted; no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date; and a person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Charles Williams

Pioneer Realty Capital

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

PRC Equity Fund Solving the Student Housing Crisis in Texas