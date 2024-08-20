US Holiday Consumer Spending 2023 Recap And 2024 Preview: Mobile Now Accounts For More Than Half Of The Season's Ecommerce Sales
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Holiday 2023 Recap and 2024 Preview: Mobile Now Accounts for More Than Half of the Season's Ecommerce Sales" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer spending during the 2023 holiday season showed solid but modest growth as US shoppers prioritized lower-cost goods and categories.
This report will:
Review US retail and ecommerce sales trends from the 2023 holidays, including by channel and product category. Share an early outlook for the US 2024 holiday season. Help brands, retailers, and marketers start planning for the 2024 holidays
