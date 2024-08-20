Quatrro Ranks On The 2024 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), is pleased to announce it has been named to the prestigious 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc 5000 list is the annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The impressive ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022.

Quatrro is a leading provider for over 25 years of cost-effective, tech-enabled outsourced finance and accounting, human resources, application development, and IT support services to SMB's and the mid-market while changing the way companies think their back office.

They believe in leveraging technology and automation to simplify and streamline business processes to bring efficiencies where they are needed, but do not forget about the human touch that is also needed.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Nate Medoff, CEO of Quatrro Business Support Services. "This accomplishment highlights our team's hard work, our innovative approach to business support, and our commitment to providing outstanding value and service to our clients. As we move forward, we will keep pursuing excellence by breaking new ground, establishing new benchmarks, and taking our innovation to even greater levels."

According to the Inc. team, the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

