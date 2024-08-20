U.S. Oral Surgery Management Recognized By Dallas Business Journal As One Of The Region’S Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Business Journal has named Irving's U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) to this year's Fast 50 – a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.



Each year, nominations are gathered from all over North Texas, and only the top 50 companies are recognized. To qualify, companies must have at least $10 million in annual revenue and be able to show significant net revenue growth over the past three years.

“We're honored to be included on the Dallas Business Journal's Fast 50 list,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“Our significant growth can be attributed to many factors. Chief among them would be the caliber of our surgeon partners and our unique business model. Our surgeon partners are board certified, highly trained and highly skilled. They're the best in the OMS specialty. They're also true partners with a majority ownership stake in USOSM and complete clinical autonomy.”

The Dallas Business Journal is an award-winning business publication and a part of the American City Business Journals family, the largest publisher of metropolitan business news weeklies in the United States. For more information, visit .

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit: .

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

...