Pakistan Conducts Successful Launch Of Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (KUNA) - Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, said the military.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the training launch was aimed at training troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this landmark achievement, said ISPR.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

Earlier in May, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Fateh-II Guided Rocket System that has a range of 400 kilometers. (end)

