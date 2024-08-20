Qatar Airways Acquires 25% Stake In Airlink

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Southern Africa's premier independent regional carrier, Airlink.

The announcement is a continuation of the multi award-winning airline's ambition to further develop its operations across the African continent.

The in Airlink, which flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines.

The deal will bolster Qatar Airways' Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent's economic success.

On the announcement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business' future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles, but also in Africa as a whole, showing huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realising.”

Airlink Chief Executive, Rodger Foster, said:“Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network. This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach. By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years.”

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink seeks to align both carriers' loyalty programs - Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa, and there's been strong growth in the market with new destinations added to the Qatar Airways network on the continent since December 2020.