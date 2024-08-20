Liquid Logics And Tower1 Announce Strategic Partnership To Provide Institutional Capital To The Private Lending Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Logics announces new partnership with Tower1 to provide institutional-quality capital and competitive pricing to the entire private lending industry.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Logics , a leading provider of cloud-based loan management systems for private and hard money lenders, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tower1 , an institutional asset manager specializing in U.S. residential and mortgage strategies. The collaboration aims to bring institutional-quality capital and competitive pricing, previously available only to the nation's largest lenders, to the entire private lending industry.The partnership between Liquid Logics and Tower1 is set to revolutionize the private lending space by offering new opportunities for lenders to access reliable and streamlined capital. The collaboration will initially focus on Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans, with plans to expand into additional lending programs. Through this collaboration, Liquid Logics will now facilitate loans sales through both bulk offerings and flow programs, giving clients access to highly competitive capital with simplified guidelines to help them grow and succeed.“The strategic partnership with Tower1 marks a significant milestone for Liquid Logics and our clients,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO & Owner of Liquid Logics.“By combining our advanced Loan Origination Software with Tower1's institutional capital and expertise, we are leveling the playing field for private lenders. This collaboration will empower our clients with the financial resources and support they need to compete with the nation's largest lenders, enhancing their ability to grow their businesses.”Tower1's vertically integrated platform finances residential real estate from construction through permanent financing alongside income opportunities through single-family rental (SFR) management. This comprehensive approach, paired with Liquid Logics' customizable and secure software platform, will provide private lenders with unprecedented access to the tools and capital required to expand their operations.“The key to helping smart and successful lenders grow into large originators is reliable, competitive capital,” said Ray Sturm, Partner at Tower1.“Tower1 and Liquid Logics are coming together to provide the industry with unprecedented access to loan programs typically reserved for the nation's largest lenders.”This partnership represents a shared vision between Liquid Logics and Tower1 to support the growth and success of private lenders across the country. By providing access to institutional capital, the collaboration is poised to create new opportunities for lenders to scale their businesses, reduce risk, and enhance profitability.As a trailblazer in the private and hard money lending industry, Liquid Logics is renowned for its robust, customizable, and secure Cloud-Based Loan Management System. The platform offers a complete suite of tools designed to streamline and optimize every loan origination and management aspect.Key Features of Liquid Logics:Fully cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System with Auto workflowCRM/lead pipeline integrationServicing, reporting, and closing document managementInvestor and private funds management with three fund and pool management structuresWhite labeled private lending marketplace.About Liquid Logics:Liquid Logics is the leading provider of Cloud-Based Loan Management Systems designed specifically for private and hard money lenders. Known for its comprehensive, customizable, and secure platform, Liquid Logics offers the most advanced Loan Origination Software on the market, helping lenders streamline their operations, reduce risk, and increase profitability.About Tower1:Tower1 is an institutional asset manager focused on U.S. residential real estate and mortgage strategies. Through Tower1's vertically integrated platform, the firm finances residential real estate from construction through permanent financing, with further income opportunities through SFR management.For media inquiries, please contact Liquid Logics: ...Contact Tower1: ...

