Transpak Enhances Asia-Pacific Logistics With New Air And Sea Freight Operations In Singapore

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Singapore facilities launch in response to critical logistics needs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPak , a global leader in packaging and logistics solutions,

proudly announces the expansion of its operations in Singapore this month with the establishment of new wholly-owned air and sea freight operations.

This strategic reinforces TransPak's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier logistics solutions across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With over two decades of service in Singapore, this new initiative further solidifies the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of semiconductor customers in this vital region, which constitutes 10% of the world market.

"At TransPak, we're proud to invest in Singapore, strengthening our capacity to meet the APAC logistics needs of our customers," says Leilani Arendell, Chief Logistics Officer at TransPak. "Our new facilities and experienced teams are well-equipped to handle the diverse requirements of our semiconductor industry clients, ensuring seamless and efficient logistics solutions."

Key highlights:



Experienced Team: TransPak's dedicated Singapore team, with an average of 20 plus years in the freight industry, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company's operations.

24/7 Operations: TransPak provides 24-hour emergency, next flight out express services.

Bonded Warehouse Facilities: Conveniently located at the Changi Cargo Complex, TransPak's bonded warehouses ensure secure and compliant storage solutions for various types of cargo.

Wafer

Fab Industry Expertise: Singapore now forms the hub of an APAC network that provides over 35 years of freight experience in the semiconductor industry.

APAC Control Tower: Singapore will serve as the APAC control tower center for TransPak's global customers, optimizing logistics operations and enhancing service delivery.

Comprehensive Compliance: TransPak offers international trade and customs compliance expertise to guide our clients through the complexities of global trade operations. Sustainability:

Singapore Logistics operations will be a crucial hub for TransPak's crate refurbishment program, which aims to reduce environmental impact and help customers meet their ESG goals.

Located in Jurong East, the new sea freight operations strategically positioned next to the port, specializes in handling chemicals, dangerous goods, bulk cargo, and both Full Container Load (FCL) and Less-than-Container Load (LCL) shipments.

Meanwhile, the air freight office is strategically situated at Changi Business Park on the east coast, ensuring quick access to Singapore Changi Airport. TransPak's air freight team is highly skilled in managing high-value, sensitive products, project freight, upper deck cargo, and regular consolidations to primary destinations.

For more information about TransPak and its services, please visit TransPak's website .

About TransPak:

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at .

