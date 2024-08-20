Cineverse's 'Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan' FAST Channel Now Available On VIZIO Watchfree+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The provides millions of users with free 24/7 access to more than 160 episodes of the beloved animal training series

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, today announced its Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel is streaming on VIZIO

FAST channel gives VIZIO users all nine seasons of the beloved animal training series – more than 160 episodes – on VIZIO WatchFree+ (ch. 1003) , VIZIO's free streaming service available to all users with no fees required.

"We're so pleased to expand the reach of the Dog Whisperer channel to VIZIO's millions of users," said Cineverse Executive Vice President of Partnerships Marc Rashba. "Our goal is to bring iconic brands to respected platforms like WatchFree+ and dedicated fandoms, which broaden access for our advertisers to new audiences."

For more information about WatchFree+, visit vizio/en/watchfreeplus .

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan, which features the talented animal trainer helping owners with their behaviorally challenged pets, made its debut in 2004 as 30-minute episodes on the National Geographic Channel. The following year, the series transitioned to primetime and became a one-hour program. It became Nat Geo's most popular series for six years – at one point garnering more than 10 million viewers per week. It attracted celebrity appearances such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Denise Richards, Howie Mandel and Virginia Madsen. By 2010, the show had entered syndication via FOX, greatly expanding its audience reach. It also expanded internationally, available in more than 80 countries.

ABOUT THE DOG WHISPERER WITH CESAR MILLAN CHANNEL

The Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel that showcases nine seasons of the popular series. Episodes feature guests' problem dogs, introduced through documentary-style footage, and an interview with the owners. Millan offers suggestions on how the owners could become their pet's "pack leader," consistent with the theory that dogs are pack animals. He uses behavior modification techniques and the philosophy that exercise, discipline, and affection are required "in that order" for dogs to be healthy and balanced. Cineverse secured the U.S. and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023, and the linear channel launched in 2024. It is available on Amazon Freevee, Cineverse, Pluto TV, Sling Freestream, Vizio's WatchFree+ and Xumo.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse .

ABOUT VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO ) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO

