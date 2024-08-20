Threatlocker® CEO And Co-Founder Danny Jenkins On The 2024 OBJ Most Influential Leader List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker, a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Jenkins, has been recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of the Most Influential Leaders of 2024.

Jenkins received this prestigious honor for significant contributions to the growth of his company, positive involvement and impact in the community, and for driving cybersecurity leadership.

"I share this special recognition with our growing Hero team at ThreatLocker and our supporters,” said Jenkins.“To be recognized not only for my leadership at ThreatLocker, but for the impact we've made in our local community and the cybersecurity industry, at large, is truly rewarding.”

As an advocate for protecting businesses from powerful cyberattacks, CEO Danny Jenkins is committed to delivering industry-leading technology and expertise to companies to best protect their businesses, applications, and software from being compromised. ThreatLocker provides this protection through its Zero Trust Endpoint Protection Platform, which enables organizations to stop ransomware and other cyberattacks by controlling what software can run in their environments.

Under Jenkins' leadership, the Orlando, Florida-based company has scaled its US operations to serve a global customer base, delivered award-winning technology solutions to over 50,000 organizations and has grown the team to over 450 employees since its founding in 2017.

From a community impact perspective, Jenkins has stimulated the local Orlando community by creating a financially durable company that has employed several hundred people and continues to grow rapidly. ThreatLocker also participates in meaningful philanthropic efforts such as supporting the Ronald McDonald House.

Jenkins and the other honorees will be recognized at a special luncheon on November 7, at the Orlando Hilton.

