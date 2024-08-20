No Hidden Fees: Mcgrath Volvo Cars Of Fort Myers Embraces Renewed Enforcement Efforts In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volvo Cars of Fort Myers is an automotive dealership located in Fort Myers, Florida, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned Volvo vehicles.

As Florida's automotive prepares for renewed scrutiny, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers stands out as a leader in price transparency.

- Ian Drake, General ManagerFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 1st, the Florida Attorney General 's office is to enforce a 25-year-old law mandating transparent pricing practices in the automotive industry, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to clear, honest pricing. For over two decades, the law required that all advertised vehicle prices include all fees, charges, and dealer-installed options, ensuring that consumers in Florida knew exactly what they were paying for when purchasing a vehicle.Ian Drake, General Manager of McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, emphasized the dealership's dedication to these practices, stating, "Transparent pricing is not new to us-it's how we do business. We believe in full disclosure, which gives our customers the confidence they deserve when selecting their next vehicle. The recent focus on enforcing this law only strengthens our resolve to continue leading by example.”The renewed enforcement effort by the Florida Attorney General's office underscores the importance of consumer protection in the automotive industry. Drake extended an invitation to other dealership organizations across the state of Florida to follow suit."At McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, we will continue to prioritize price transparency, " Drake continued.Drake further explains,“It's not just about compliance; it's about having some economic certainty in these otherwise uncertain economic times. We want our community to know that what you see is truly what you get-no wasted time, no junk fees , just straightforward up-front pricing."As Florida's automotive industry prepares for renewed and more intense scrutiny effective September 1, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers stands out as a leader in customer-first service.For more information about McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers please visit their website at .About McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort MyersVolvo Cars of Fort Myers is an automotive dealership located in Fort Myers, Florida, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned Volvo vehicles. Committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, the dealership prides itself on operational transparency, ensuring that the price you see is the price you pay.

McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers

McGrath Auto

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram