Kenya’s NW road accident causes death of 13 individuals

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, a tragic road accident in northwest Kenya resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people and left 36 others injured. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, a major route in the region. According to reports from the police and survivors, the accident involved a Coast Bus and several other vehicles. The bus was en route from Kisumu in the western part of the country to Mombasa, a coastal city, when it lost its brakes while navigating a steep and challenging section of the highway.



The malfunctioning brakes caused the bus to crash into barriers and other vehicles ahead before it eventually landed in a ditch. At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying approximately 51 passengers. The collision caused significant damage, leading to a high number of casualties and injuries.



The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) reported via X (formerly Twitter) that 36 of the injured individuals have been transported to Molo and Coptic Hospitals for medical treatment. Emergency responders and medical personnel have been working diligently to assist those affected and provide necessary care. The severity of the accident highlights the critical need for effective emergency response and medical support in the wake of such disasters.



Fatal road accidents are a recurrent issue in Kenya, with contributing factors including reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, and drunk driving. The police have noted that these issues are common causes of severe traffic incidents, underscoring the ongoing challenges related to road safety in the region. Efforts to address these problems and improve road safety measures remain essential to prevent future tragedies and protect lives on the roads.

