China’s local officials report death of 50 individuals due to heavy rain, flood

(MENAFN) At least 50 individuals have lost their lives, and 15 others remain missing in central China following severe flooding and heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Gaemi, which struck the region in late July. The powerful typhoon had a devastating impact on Zixing City in Hunan province, causing significant damage and disruption throughout the area.



Local officials reported that the flooding displaced approximately 128,000 residents, forcing them to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. The typhoon's impact was further exacerbated by the destruction of 11,869 houses and buildings, which either collapsed or sustained severe damage. The flooding also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and power systems, affecting hundreds of villages within the region.



In addition to the immediate damage, landslides were reported in several areas, complicating the recovery efforts. Despite these challenges, authorities have made significant progress in addressing the situation. They have managed to restore many of the damaged roads and electricity systems, helping to alleviate some of the difficulties faced by the affected communities.



The response and recovery operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of displaced residents and repairing the extensive infrastructure damage caused by the typhoon and subsequent flooding. The situation remains critical as local officials continue to assess and respond to the needs of those impacted by this natural disaster.

