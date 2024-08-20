Türkiye's firefighting teams respond to 304 forest, rural fires in 4 days

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate reported that firefighting teams have been actively responding to a significant number of fires across the country. Over the past four days, they have addressed 306 forest and rural fires, successfully extinguishing 304 of these incidents. The directorate praised the firefighting teams as "heroes of the forest," acknowledging their swift and effective response in combating these fires.



The statement highlighted the dedication of both aerial and ground teams in their efforts. Firefighters have been focusing their efforts on several regions, with a major emphasis on Izmir and Mugla provinces. In Izmir's Menderes district, a forest fire that erupted in the Sasal neighborhood two days ago has required extensive intervention. Firefighting operations have been intense, involving both land-based and aerial support.



During the night, ground teams worked tirelessly, and with the arrival of daylight, aerial resources—including five aircraft and eight helicopters—were deployed to assist in quelling the blaze. The Izmir Forestry Regional Directorate has mobilized additional resources, including 18 water tenders and seven supply vehicles, to help manage the situation. The fire's intensity has been somewhat alleviated due to a reduction in wind, which has improved the overall management of the blaze.



In Mugla province, specifically in the Yatagan and Ula districts, firefighting teams are also engaged in battling blazes. Fires have broken out in the Yava neighborhood of Yatagan and the Karadere area in Ula. Efforts in these areas include the use of three helicopters with night vision capabilities and an amphibious aircraft from Azerbaijan, which has dropped 114 tons of water in 12 sorties to help control the fire in Ula. The coordinated response across both provinces reflects a robust effort to manage and contain the ongoing wildfires.

