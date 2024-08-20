Powercast's Energy-Saving Wireless Building Automation Technology Receives BIG Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charles Greene, PhD, COO and CTO of PowercastPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powercast announced that its Wireless 25-Year Maintenance-Free Building Automation Sensor and Controller Technology for HVAC and Lighting Systems has won a 2024 Sustainability Award from Business Intelligence Group (BIG). This award, now in its ninth year, honors organizations worldwide that have made sustainability a core part of their business practices.Powercast's Wireless Building Automation Sensor and Controller Technology was designed to revolutionize HVAC and lighting control, costing 40% less to install than wired systems, and significantly cutting energy costs, battery maintenance and e-waste.The technology features Powercast's revolutionary Lifetime Power® battery-operated sensors that last 25 years, providing maintenance-free, advanced HVAC and lighting control:.The wirelessly-controllable lighting technology achieves substantial energy savings through occupancy monitoring, daylight harvesting and automated adjustments..The wireless HVAC sensor technology monitors environmental conditions including temperature, humidity, light, C02, differential pressure, contact closure, and more.In a case study with a major university, Powercast's system reduced energy consumption by 35%, optimizing lighting and HVAC controls through occupancy monitoring, daylight harvesting and automated adjustments.“Powercast's battery-powered sensors that last 25 years are a game changer in an industry where most Building Automation Systems' (BAS) batteries last 7-10 years,” said Charles Greene, PhD, COO and CTO of Powercast.“Our technology eliminates the need for frequent and expensive battery replacements, preventing millions of toxic batteries from entering landfills, and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of building operations.”With wirelessly-powered sensors, companies can avoid the costs of including wiring in building plans and the labor required to install the wires.“We estimate our wirelessly-powered sensor system can save users 40%-50% over the installed cost of wired sensor and controller building automation systems, while also making a positive impact on the environment,” continued Greene.The easy-to-install lighting technology features wireless devices that quickly retrofit into existing fixtures at only three minutes per fixture, making installation up to 85% faster than other systems.The system's advanced environmental monitoring allows companies to embrace green initiatives, achieve LEED certification, adhere to regulatory requirements, and achieve significant cost savings through automation.“Powercast has embedded sustainability into the core of everything they do," declared Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by Powercast's dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."Powercast has partnered with lighting and HVAC companies to both produce and deploy these sustainable wireless HVAC and lighting systems in airports, theme parks, universities, and sports stadiums. Powercast is currently seeking additional lighting and HVAC partners to produce and deploy these sustainable systems and help reduce our ecological footprint.About PowercastPowercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world accesses and uses power by delivering innovative wireless solutions from power-over-distance RF charging to powerful contact-based inductive charging to Lifetime Power® 25-year battery life sensors that change communities and contribute to a brighter sustainable future for generations to come.Powercast is leading the way in transforming the power landscape, creating a world where wireless power solutions are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We are at the forefront of sustainability, productivity, and convenience, envisioning a future where every device is charged wirelessly, every task is simplified, and every action leaves a smaller ecological footprint.About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

