Study Reveals Only 10% Of Famous TV And Movie Homes Are Affordable For Their On-Screen Occupants

Just two out of 20 - or 10% - of well-known pop culture homes evaluated would be affordable for their fictional occupants, based on current salaries and home prices.
The majority of famous TV and movie homes are wildly unaffordable for real people working the same jobs in the same cities as the on-screen occupants, according to new research
from Clever Real estate , a St. Louis-based real estate company.
Clever revealed a stark disparity between the on-screen portrayal of homeownership and real-life affordability by analyzing 20 iconic homes from popular TV shows and movies:
Most Affordable Homes to Buy
Least Affordable Homes to Buy
"10 Things I Hate About You"
"Breaking Bad"
"Friends"
"Full House"
"Home Alone"
"Modern Family"
"Mrs. Doubtfire"
"Poltergeist"
"Roseanne"
"Sex and the City"
"Sixteen Candles"
"Sleepless in Seattle"
"That '70s Show"
"The Brady Bunch"
"The Conjuring"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
"The Goonies"
"The Notebook"
"The Sopranos"
"Twilight"
The study found that only the homes from "Roseanne" and "That '70s Show," would realistically be affordable for their occupants.
An astonishing 80% of the homes on the list are valued at a million dollars or more, and 55% have an estimated listing price of $2 million or higher. Only the homes from "Roseanne," "That '70s Show," and "Breaking Bad" were valued below the national average home price ($363,000).
Only four homes would be affordable to rent by their fictional occupants: "Roseanne," "That '70s Show," "Twilight," and "10 Things I Hate About You."
Even more, of the 11 homes paid for with a single income, none of their residents could afford to buy them in real life, and only two could afford to rent them ("Twilight" and "10 Things I Hate About You").
The least affordable homes, calculated using the typical income of the character's profession, are
"The Notebook"
"The Goonies"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
"Mrs. Doubtfire"
"Sex and the City"
On the other hand, the most affordable are:
"That '70s Show"
"Roseanne"
"Breaking Bad"
"Twilight"
"10 Things I Hate About You"
The largest gap between occupants' incomes and the salary needed to buy a home is "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," where the characters are about $2,465,665 short.
