Restoration Builders Achieves Prestigious GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award For Austin, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Builders, Inc. ("Restoration Builders" or "the Company"), a leader in residential and commercial roofing services, is thrilled to announce it is a winner of the 2023 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, presents this prestigious award annually. It celebrates roofing contractors nationwide for their exceptional service and outstanding leadership within the industry.

"Our team is profoundly honored to receive the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in service and quality, ensuring that we meet every customer's trust with the highest level of craftsmanship and care," stated John Lorenz, CEO of Restoration Builders.

Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF, observed, "The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award annually acknowledges contractors who demonstrate an unwavering dedication to high-quality work and exceptional service. Less than two percent of roofing contractors in the country earn this distinguished award, emphasizing their commitment to excellence within the roofing industry and their employees, customers, and the community."

Criteria for Recognition

Winners of the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award represent an exclusive cadre of roofing contractors. They have showcased the necessary proper licensing, maintained required insurance, upheld a formidable reputation, and committed to ongoing professional training. Additionally, they satisfy the stringent standards to be recognized as GAF Master Elite® residential contractors.

About Restoration Builders of Texas

Based in Austin, Restoration Builders of Texas is a foremost roofing contractor dedicated to protecting, restoring, and building properties with integrity and accountability. Beyond providing premier roofing services, their mission involves strengthening families and supporting communities. Achieving GAF Master Elite® roofing contractor status reflects their commitment to customer satisfaction and adherence to superior industry practices.

About GAF

For over 135 years, GAF continues to be North America's leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, earning the trust of homeowners, business owners, and communities. Known for its commitment to innovation, customer service, and community impact, GAF's leadership in the industry is unparalleled. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Janet Carnell Lorenz

[email protected]

(425) 620-1800

SOURCE Restoration Builders