Lufthansa to extend suspension of flights to several destinations in Middle East until August 26

(MENAFN) On Monday, Lufthansa announced that it will extend the suspension of flights to several destinations in the Middle East due to ongoing security concerns. The German flag carrier stated that flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Erbil in northern Iraq, and Amman will remain halted until August 26. This decision reflects heightened tensions in the region, prompting Lufthansa to avoid using Iraqi and Iranian airspace during this period.



The extension of the suspension comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The aim is to reduce the overall regional tensions, which have been exacerbated by recent high-profile incidents involving Iran and Israel. Specifically, Israel is anticipating potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah following the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut.



Earlier this month, major international airlines, including Lufthansa, had already suspended flights to the region due to escalating security risks. Lufthansa initially announced that flights would be suspended until August 21, but has since decided to extend this period. Alongside Lufthansa, other airlines within the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, have also canceled their flights to the affected regions.



This decision underscores the serious nature of the security situation in the Middle East and reflects a broader trend among international airlines to reassess flight operations in response to regional instability.

