AMD enters agreement to acquire AI infrastructure provider ZT Systems for USD4.9B

(MENAFN) AMD, a leading global semiconductor manufacturer based in the US, announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ZT Systems, an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider, for USD4.9 billion. This acquisition marks a significant advancement in AMD's AI strategy, aimed at enhancing its capabilities in AI training and inferencing solutions. The company intends to leverage innovations across silicon, software, and systems to solidify its leadership in the AI sector.



ZT Systems, known for its expertise in designing and optimizing cloud computing solutions, is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating the deployment of AMD-powered AI infrastructure for cloud and enterprise customers. The acquisition will enable AMD to offer enhanced systems design and rack-scale solutions, thereby strengthening its data center AI systems and improving its ability to support customers.



Lisa Su, AMD's Chair and CEO, highlighted that the integration of ZT Systems will significantly bolster AMD’s data center AI capabilities. Su emphasized that this acquisition aligns with AMD’s ongoing investments to advance its AI hardware and software development. Over the past year, AMD has invested more than USD1 billion to expand its AI ecosystem and enhance its software capabilities, further demonstrating its commitment to leading in the AI space.



Overall, the acquisition of ZT Systems is poised to enhance AMD’s AI infrastructure offerings and support its broader strategic goals in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

