Optimis Services, Inc. Partners With Synergetics.Ai To Launch AI Powered Electronic Medical Record System

Optimis Services, Inc., a leading provider of rehabilitative electronic medical record Systems in the physical therapy healthcare space, today announced its next generation EMR system in partnership with Synergetics.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new OptimisPT-AI EMR technology. This marks a new era in electronic medical record systems as it leverages

Agentic AI technology. This is an inflection point in healthcare that will significantly improve the efficiency and quality of data capture throughout physical therapy centers by 100%-200%," said Carlos

Garcia-Cuesta, EVP of Operations of OSI. "By leveraging AI, it will reduce the burden of clinical documentation, thereby freeing clinicians to provide more hands on care with the patients they serve", added

Garcia-Cuesta.

"The EMR space is a great candidate for the use of Agentic AI technology," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics. Synergetics' Synergy platform is based on the concept of Agentic AI workflows, which are fast becoming the architecture employed in tackling complex AI applications. "We essentially see the healthcare space soon becoming an area that would be served by hundreds of AI agents specializing in different medical disciplines, specialties and treatments. Through this partnership with

Synergetics, OSI plans to improve the quality of care in the physical therapy sector through its deployment of dozens of Physical Therapy AI agents, which will eventually be available to other electronic medical records," added Bala.

OptimisPT-AI will be unveiled at the APTA Private Practice Section Annual Conference being held in National Harbor, MD from October 9-12, 2024.

About Synergetics

Synergetics stands at the forefront of agentic AI platforms, transforming enterprise operations across diverse verticals including financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. With its Rapid AI Development technology for developing AI bots and Autonomous agents, Synergetics brings significant productivity gains to Enterprise IT organizations seeking to launch AI solutions. By integrating advanced machine learning and robust automation capabilities to optimize processes, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Trusted by leading enterprises,

Synergetics redefines efficiency and productivity, setting new standards for the future of AI in business. For more information, visit .

About OSI

OSI, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a provider of cloud-based rehab therapy practice management and electronic medical record technology, including the OptimisPT® platform. OptimisPT® was designed and built by leading clinical and compliance experts and tested in Optimis owned and operated clinics, then introduced it to third-party clinics beginning in 2011. OptimisPT provides a distinct advantage to clinicians by encouraging the consistent delivery of high-quality care using embedded clinical evidence regularly updated and reviewed by national experts.

Optimis brought innovations to the sector, including assisting in the development of the APTA practice guidelines and then bringing clinical decision support to the fingertips of therapists.

Optimis was also the first to incorporate compliance tools and alerts to help therapists go home on time and sleep at night. The

OptimisPT integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish with a streamlined workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. For more information visit:



