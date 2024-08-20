NETA Announces New 2024 Edition Of The ANSI/NETA Standard For Electrical Commissioning Specifications For Electrical Power Equipment And Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 Available Now

PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orders are now being accepted for the latest 2024 edition of the ANSI/NETA Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems, a publication of NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association.

The ANSI/NETA Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems describes the systematic process of documenting and placing into service newly installed or retrofitted electrical power equipment and systems.

New Source-Specific Sections in ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 include:



Photovoltaic (PV)

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS)



The voltage classes addressed in ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 include:



Low-Voltage Systems (less than 1,000 volts)

Medium-Voltage Systems (greater than 1,000 volts and less than 100,000 volts) High-Voltage and Extra-High-Voltage Systems (greater than 100 kV and less than 1,000 kV)



The ANSI/NETA Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems was developed for use by those responsible for testing and commissioning newly installed or retrofitted electrical power systems and equipment to guide them in specifying and performing the necessary inspections, tests, measurements, and system performance verification to commission an electrical power system infrastructure. This document aids in ensuring safe, reliable operation of electrical power equipment and systems.

It is essential to commission newly installed, retrofitted, expanded, or upgraded electrical power equipment and systems.

The 2024 ANSI/NETA Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems is the third edition and most current revision of this document and was approved as an American National Standard on July 2, 2024. ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 should be used in conjunction with the most recent editions of the ANSI/NETA Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems (ANSI/NETA ATS-2021) and the ANSI/NETA Standard for Maintenance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems (ANSI/NETA MTS-2023).

Together, these ANSI/NETA Standards provide the necessary specifications to test and commission electrical power equipment and systems. Furthermore, the ANSI/NETA Standards should be used together with other commissioning documents to expand the scope to include all the applicable systems. Other systems may include mechanical, instrumentation, heating and refrigeration, and building systems.

ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 provides references to the most up-to-date industry standards such as ASHRAE; IEC; ANSI/NETA ETT and ATS; NECA; NFPA 70, 70B, and 70E; OSHA, and others.

NETA Members and those who elect to become a NETA Alliance Partner can receive savings on the ANSI/NETA ECS-2024 as well as discounts on other NETA publications and on-demand training.

More information can be found on the NETA website at , by calling the NETA office at 888-300-6382, or by email at ... .

