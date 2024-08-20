Brazil Bolsters Defense With Strategic Military Acquisitions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 17, 2024, Brazil marked a pivotal day in its defense strategy. The Brazilian Navy introduced the Tamandaré frigate into service at the Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems shipyard in Santa Catarina, signifying a leap forward in naval power.



Meanwhile, the Centauro 2 armored vehicle, which originated from Italy, arrived in Rio de Janeiro. Its arrival enhances the army's mobile firepower following a challenging transit through Germany.



These events encapsulate a week of intense and defense planning in Brasilia. The focus was on securing the Atmos 155 mm howitzer from Israel's Elbit Systems-a contract yet to be signed due to political complexities.



The choice of the Atmos, decided after a competitive review started in 2017, reflects Brazil's urgent need to modernize its artillery.



The current systems are outdated, with some dating back to World War II and the Korean War. Upgrading them is not just necessary but critical.







Ongoing conflicts, like those in Ukraine , highlight the urgent need for these upgrades. There, mobile, long-range artillery has proven indispensable.



The Atmos can engage targets up to 41 kilometers away with precision. This capability is due to its automated loading and advanced fire control systems.



Designed for rapid deployment, it meets the needs of modern tactics that rely on mobility and quick repositioning to avoid enemy fire.



This strategic move to enhance both naval and ground forces underscores Brazil's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities. It reflects the country's response to contemporary global security challenges.



As these acquisitions integrate into Brazil's defense framework, they represent a significant stride. By making this move, we aim to maintain robust, modern, and responsive military forces.

MENAFN20082024007421016031ID1108579894