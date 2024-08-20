Badlapur Schoolgirls Sexual Assault: From Rail-Roko To Stone Pelting To Formation Of SIT - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday against the alleged sexual assault incident of

two female students of a kindergarten at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district.



The protest turned violent as angry demonstrators vandalised the school where the alleged incident occurred last week and stone-pelted at the Badlapur railway station. The blocked railway tracks, halting train services on the Kalyan–Karjat section of the central railway.

At least 10 mail-express trains, including Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, were diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane stations, local train services between Ambernath and Karjat stations were suspended from 10:10 am, chief public relations officer (CRPO) of Central Railway.

The Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual abuse of the girl minor girls and directed the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

"I have spoken to the Thane Commissioner of Police. The accused has been arrested. I have asked the case to be fast-tracked and book the accused under the charges of attempt to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde said.

The Chief Minister also directed the Thane Commissioner of Police to check whether Sakhi Savitri committees have been formed in schools or not.

Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettiwar--Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly-alleged that the parents of a girl who was sexually abused were made to sit at the police station for 11 hours to file their complaint.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Wadettiwar posted,” The parents of the victim girls were kept in the police station for eleven hours without taking any complaint. The demand has been made to the Commissioner of Police that the female police officer who neglected this matter should be suspended.





Our demand is that the case should be fast-tracked within three months and the accused should be sentenced to death.”