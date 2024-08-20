Twenty-Three Sysco Delivery Partners Inducted Into The 2024 International Foodservice Distribution Truck Driver Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world's largest food distributor, announced that the International Foodservice Distribution Association (IFDA) named 23 of Sysco's Delivery Partners to its prestigious 2024 Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame program recognizes the foodservice industry's top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. For those selected, being inducted is a lifetime honor. “We're incredibly proud of our Sysco Delivery Partners who have dedicated their careers to safely delivering food and products to our customers,” said Daniel Purefoy, Sysco's Chief Supply Chain Officer.“They have one of the most demanding and important jobs, and continue to deliver with friendly smiles and excellent customer service. These individuals embody our values and exemplify the quality and service that Sysco is known for. We are excited to recognize and celebrate them as they receive this prestigious honor.” The list of Sysco honorees is as follows:

Name Location Years Ernest Bermea Sysco Central Texas 35 Ernest Bouchard Sysco Albany 35 James Cox Jr Sygma Florida 35 Michael Douthit Sygma Dallas-Ft Worth 36 David Hammerly Sysco Baraboo 38 Lonnie Knabusch Sygma Detroit 35 Reggie Knighten Sysco San Francisco 34 George Lee Jr Sysco Louisville 36 Manuel Lira FreshPoint Dallas 39 Raymond Locke Sysco Syracuse 35 Eric Madura Sysco Syracuse 35 Joseph Power Sysco Baraboo 34 Sonny Santos Sygma San Antonio 37 Charles Stephenson Sysco Virginia 39 Todd Stewart Sysco Lincoln 37 Hipolito Valencia Sygma Detroit 35 Cary Vanasdale Sysco Southeast Florida 35 Joseph Curran Sysco Cincinnati 34 David Kelley Sysco Atlanta 31 Orlando Palacios Sysco Atlanta 32 Robert Richardson III Sysco Atlanta 26 Michael Young Sysco Atlanta 30

The 2024 class will be honored at the IFDA Solutions Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, which is scheduled for September 22-25. The Supply Chain learning track at the IFDA 2024 Solutions Conference covers a variety of topics crucial for optimizing operations in the foodservice distribution industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate complex regulatory environments, optimize profitability, and drive sustainable growth in the industry.

To be eligible for the IFDA Hall of Fame, a driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents over that timeframe. In addition, they cannot have any moving violations within the five years before their nomination.

