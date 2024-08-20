LCR Capital Partners Announces I-526(E) Approvals For Legacy Hotels & Residences EB-5 Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners has announced that investors in the Legacy Hotel & Residence EB-5 Project have received I-526(E) approvals from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for LCR Capital clients, who can now move forward in obtaining their US Conditional Green Cards.



The I-526(E) is the updated version of the Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Alien Investor. Its approval underscores the compliance of the project's business plan with USCIS' post-RIA requirements and confirms that the Legacy Hotel & Residence, located in Miami, qualifies for reserved EB-5 visas as a Targeted Employment Area (TEA). This designation ensures priority processing for LCR Capital clients, expediting their path to US permanent residency.



“These approvals are a testament to how thorough our team is in putting together our EB-5 business plans, and the Legacy Hotel & Residence project is no exception. It also highlights our commitment to providing our clients with premier investment opportunities that meet and exceed USCIS standards,” said Suresh Rajan , Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners.



The Legacy Hotel & Residence is being developed by one of Miami's top real estate developers, Royal Palm Companies (RPC), who previously completed the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, a similar EB-5 project with over seventy I-526 approvals. RPC has built a reputation for excellence and market insight, consistently delivering high-quality projects that meet market demand. The combination of the project's prime location and the focused design of functional, luxurious spaces offers an unbeatable investment opportunity.



The Legacy Hotel & Residence EB-5 project is designed to be a premier investment opportunity and remains open to new EB-5 investors. These approvals received confirm that investors can be confident in the project's compliance with USCIS requirements, including the qualification as a TEA (targeted employment area) even though it is located in the heart of Miami.



Sherman Baldwin , CEO of LCR Capital Partners, added,“This project exemplifies the high standards we strive to maintain in all our EB-5 offerings at LCR Capital. We are excited about presenting this opportunity for our clients to gain the invaluable benefit of being a Green Card holder while investing in a world-class development.”



For more information on the Legacy Hotel & Residence EB-5 project or to learn about investment opportunities, please visit .



About the EB-5 Investor Program

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an $800,000 investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.



About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high net worth families and is headquartered in Westport, CT. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in obtaining a US Green Card by Investment through the US Government's EB-5 Program. LCR has helped over 1000 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards based upon creating new American jobs via their investment in the American economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to our clients. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from over 36 countries around the world. LCR has a global network with teams in cities across North America, India, South America and the Gulf Region.

LCR Capital Partners LLC

+1 203-883-1940

email us here

Ana Elisa Bezerra

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

LCR EB-5 Project: Legacy Hotel & Residences