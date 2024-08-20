​​Tenovi And Trividia Health Partner On Remote Patient Monitoring Solution To Reduce Total Cost Of Diabetes Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tenovi and Trividia Partner to Offer TRUE METRIX® AIR Blood Glucose Meter for Remote Monitoring of Patients with Diabetes.

- Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO of Trividia Health, Inc, NH, US, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tenovi , a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM), has partnered with Trividia Health , the largest U.S. manufacturer of store-brand products for people with diabetes, to lower the overall cost of diabetes care. Together, they will offer the TRUE METRIX® AIR blood glucose meter to telehealth, chronic care, software, and RPM services organizations to enable more efficient and affordable monitoring for diabetic patients.“Trividia Health is renowned for accurate and cost-effective solutions for diabetes management," said Nizan Friedman, PhD., founder and CEO of Tenovi. "Current cellular-connected devices lack widespread insurance reimbursement for glucometer supplies which has to-date stunted growth of diabetic RPM programs. Trividia's test strips and lancets are covered under most U.S. insurance plans, which eases the financial burden on patients and RPM service companies.”“At Trividia Health, our goal is to deliver digitally enabled, innovative, and affordable solutions to people with diabetes,” said Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO of Trividia Health, Inc.“The partnership with Tenovi allows people with diabetes to have the ability to easily share and manage their data with healthcare professionals which promotes compliance and healthier outcomes.”This strategic partnership provides tangible benefits for healthcare systems and the patients they serve, including:Reduced device and supply costs: The TRUE METRIX AIR, combined with Tenovi's Cellular Gateway, offers a cost-effective monitoring solution compared to traditional cellular-connected devices.Insurance coverage for glucometer supplies: Trividia Health's test strips and lancets are covered under most U.S. insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid, significantly lowering patients' out-of-pocket expenses.Improved accessibility: Patients can conveniently purchase replacement supplies online or at retail pharmacies, aiding in monitoring adherence.Formulary inclusion: Coverage of TRUE METRIX AIR supplies makes this a beneficial solution for large-scale RPM implementation.The TRUE METRIX AIR connects seamlessly with Tenovi's Cellular Gateway to transmit blood glucose readings to qualified healthcare professionals. Tenovi has integrated over 30 third-party RPM devices with its Cellular Gateway for seamless integration that removes the cost of individual cellular connections and managing multiple devices and applications. The Cellular Gateway aggregates all data and sends it to the Tenovi Cloud, enabling clients to use their own RPM dashboards or Tenovi's proprietary RPM platform.Tenovi will attend the National Association of Community Health Centers (CHI) & EXPO Conference on August 24-26, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. This event brings together leaders in community health and a space to discuss best practices and solutions in patient care.Visit tenovi to learn more about Tenovi RPM devices.About Trividia HealthTrividia Health, Inc., is a global health and wellness company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced performance products for people with diabetes. With products sold under TRUE and store brand labels, the company is the exclusive partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose monitoring and health and wellness solutions for the world's leading retail pharmacies, distributors and mail service providers. For more information, please visit:About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs. To learn more about Tenovi's wide range of cellular and cellular-connected remote patient monitoring solutions, please visit tenovi.

