CXE, Inc. Awarded The MDOT - MDBE Minority & Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification Renewal.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 14, 2024, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE, a leader in customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs, is excited to announce that CXE, Inc. awarded the Maryland Department of - "MDBE" Minority & Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification renewal. This renewal underscores CXE's commitment to excellence and its continued role as a key partner in delivering innovative, inclusive transportation solutions.



Driving growth through inclusive, innovative, and diverse transportation solutions



The renewed certification highlights CXE, Inc.'s ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive business environment and its ability to meet the high standards set by MDOT. This recognition affirms CXE's role in advancing transportation solutions and reflects its dedication to driving growth and innovation within the industry.



CXE, Inc. remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional services and solutions that meet its clients' evolving needs while promoting inclusivity and excellence in every aspect of its operations. This achievement reinforces our commitment to supporting diverse business practices and contributing to the transformative transportation projects that connect our communities.



Maryland Department of Transportation: Leading Maryland's Transportation Future



The Maryland Department of Transportation is a customer-driven leader that delivers safe, sustainable, intelligent, exceptional, and inclusive transportation solutions to connect our customers to life's opportunities.



At CXE Inc., we are eager to explore how we can help your organization retool, rethink, and reinvigorate employee and customer experiences, particularly within the transportation and airport sectors. CXE's employee training and CX performance measurement services elevate the customer journey and empower your workforce. CXE looks forward to connecting, sharing insights, and immersing ourselves in CX thought leadership, fueling your organization's inspiration to be future-ready.



About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



