FCAA Partners With Piere To Offer Consumers Smart Technology To Overcome Debt

With Piere's intelligence, we're able to analyze your finances and notify you instantly when your debts, income or spending require attention.

Partnership combines Piere's management app with non-profit financial counseling from Financial Counseling Association of America members

- Lori PollackBOCA RATON, FLA., UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumers will now have smarter financial tools available to help them with money management through a new partnership between the Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) and Piere, a pioneering intelligent personal financial management platform.This collaboration will help empower consumers on their journey to financial stability and debt relief by combining Piere's innovative financial tools and insights with FCAA's expert financial education and counseling. When consumers visit FCAA's website, they will be able to access and download the Piere app for free, with more robust reporting and automation available for an upgrade fee.Piere delivers a holistic view of a user's financial situation across all institutions, complemented by customizable tools designed to promote long-term financial health.Through the FCAA and Piere partnership, FCAA clients can leverage Piere's advanced financial management tools – including automated budget creation, customizable spending and debt reports, and personalized debt and spending recommendations – to help them better manage their spending and achieve their goals, with the option to have a credit counselor provide advice, education and support at any time.Participating consumers will receive FCAA-approved financial insights and a clear, comprehensive picture of their entire financial situation. When Piere's technology determines the consumer will benefit most from credit counseling, it will connect them with an FCAA member credit counselor.“FCAA is here for people at every point in their journey. This new partnership with Piere gives people smart technology and useful tools to work on their finances before they connect with a non-profit credit counselor,” said Lori Pollack, Executive Director of FCAA.“Our mission is to provide users with smarter financial tools that take the guesswork out of managing a budget and getting out of debt,” said Yuval Shuminer, Founder and CEO of Piere.“Partnering with FCAA allows us to improve the financial outcomes of consumers experiencing debt and financial hardship by combining financial clarity provided through our technology with the personalized assurance that only a human counselor can offer.”For more information about FCAA and Piere, please visit fcaa/piere and piere/fcaa .About FCAAFounded in 1993, the FCAA is a member-supported national association representing financial counseling companies that provide consumer credit counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling, bankruptcy counseling, debt management, and various financial education services. For expert guidance and advice, visit FCAA.About PierePiere is the intelligent personal finance and money management app that offers personalized and accurate financial insight at your fingertips. Bring all your banking, spending, and financial accounts into a single platform, and create a customized budget in just two taps using Piere's lightning-fast intelligence. Track your financial progress with a beautiful historical net worth visualization that follows the progression of your assets and liabilities through time. Unlock the full potential of your money with Piere, which is available for free download at the App Store and Google Play in the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit Piere.

