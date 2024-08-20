HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announces 2024 Pitchfest Participants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thirty-One Startups Selected for Annual Competition with the Chance to Win Over $30,000 in Prizes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR & Exposition ® today announced the participants of its 2024 Pitchfest. The popular startup competition returns as part of the annual conference, happening September 24 – 26, 2024, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



This year will see 31 companies compete against one another in three preliminary rounds. Each participant will have three minutes to present their concept, followed by two minutes to answer questions from the judges. Scores will be determined through a combination of audience voting (30 percent) and the judging panel (70 percent). The total score earned in the preliminary rounds will determine which six companies will advance to the Pitchfest final.

In alphabetical order, the following companies will participate in this year's Pitchfest competition:



Apriora

ArieWorks

Ask Steve

Auxi

Claro Mentor

CultureID

CultureLab

Deceptio.AI

FairNow

Flockity

HireBrain

Illoominus

Knowby

My SteppingStone, Inc.

MyStandard

OrgAcuity

Outhire

Paletter, Inc.

Peple

ReviewTailor

Ropes AI

SopHRa, LLC

StarsHunt AI

StartDate Inc.

Stello AI

Sunbeam Technology

TalentValue, Inc.

TeddySpark TopicFlow



Representing a broad range of backgrounds in HR technology, the emcee and judging panel for Pitchfest includes George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech and Investor Summit Chair, along with Jeanne Achille, CEO of The Devon Group and Women in HR Technology Summit Chair; Torin Ellis, Principal, The Torin Ellis Brand; Madeline Laurano, founder and Chief Analyst at Aptitude Research; Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum; Tim Sackett, SPHR, SCP, President of HRU Technical Resources; and Michel Stokvis, Senior Director, Randstad Innovation Fund.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio, commented,“Recognizing that innovation is what drives HR technology forward, we created Pitchfest to shine a spotlight on new and upcoming solution providers, and year after year, the competition remains one of our most popular features. We are eager to see what this year's startups have to offer and wish each Pitchfest participant the best of luck.”

The Pitchfest competition will take place throughout the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, with the preliminary rounds scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25, ahead of the final on Thursday, September 26. For additional information, please visit .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition ®

The Human Resource Executive ® HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization's HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference's annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world's largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting an online event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit for more details.

