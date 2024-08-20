Baku SME House Expands Services With New DDLA Document Processing Facility
Date
8/20/2024 7:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A new service has been introduced at the "Baku SME House,"
further enhancing its offerings to entrepreneurs,
Azernews reports.
The State Maritime and port Agency (DDLA), operating under the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, now processes and
issues documents for special preparation certificates at Baku SME
House. These certificates, issued for an indefinite period,
streamline the process for individuals needing maritime and
port-related documentation.
To access this service, applicants can visit the dedicated
service window of the DDLA at Baku SME House.
It's important to note that Baku SME House already provides over
300 "G2B" (Government to Business) and "B2B" (Business to Business)
services, supporting entrepreneurial activities through
approximately 50 state and private institutions.
This new addition further solidifies Baku SME House as a central
hub for businesses in Azerbaijan, simplifying administrative
processes and enhancing accessibility for entrepreneurs. As the
range of services continues to expand, Baku SME House is becoming
an increasingly vital resource for fostering business growth in the
region.
