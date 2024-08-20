Industrial Enzymes Global Market Report 2025-2035: Technological Advancements And Emerging Applications In Industrial Enzymes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Enzymes 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial enzymes market is a rapidly growing sector within the biotechnology industry, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and efficient processes across various industries.

This market is characterized by its diverse applications, ranging from food and beverage production to biofuel manufacturing and textile processing.

Key factors fuelling market growth include:



Rising demand for processed foods and beverages

Increasing adoption of enzymes in animal feed to improve nutrient absorption

Growing awareness of enzyme-based solutions for eco-friendly manufacturing Expanding applications in pharmaceutical and biofuel industries

The Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2025-2035 report offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving industrial enzymes sector, which is poised to play a pivotal role in sustainable manufacturing across various industries.

This in-depth study examines the market dynamics, technological advancements, and emerging applications that are shaping the future of industrial enzymes.

Report contents include:



Technological Innovations including protein engineering, directed evolution, metagenomic approaches, and computational enzyme design.

Applications of industrial enzymes in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cosmetics, bioremediation, nanotechnology, and 3D bioprinting.

Role of industrial enzymes in promoting sustainable production, including their impact on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and circular economy initiatives.

Detailed analysis of market segments by enzyme type, source, form, and application, providing a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.

Overview of the global regulatory landscape affecting industrial enzymes, including regional variations and their impact on market growth.

Expert analysis of future trends, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial enzymes market, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

In-depth profiles of key players and emerging companies in the industrial enzymes market, highlighting their strategies, products, and market positioning.

Over 70 companies are profiled including:



Allozymes



Aralez Bio



Biomatter



Carbios



FabricNano



Immobazyme



Protein Evolution



Tiamat Sciences Corporation Zya

Analysis of various industrial applications, including:



Detergent Enzymes: Enhancing cleaning efficiency and enabling low-temperature washing

Food Processing Enzymes: Improving product quality, texture, and nutritional value

Textile Processing Enzymes: Facilitating eco-friendly fabric treatment and finishing

Biofuel Production Enzymes: Driving the growth of sustainable energy sources

Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Enzymes: Advancing drug manufacturing and medical diagnostics Comprehensive analysis of factors influencing market growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Industrial Biomanufacturing

1.2 Industrial Biomanufacturing Processes

1.3 Industrial Enzymes Markets

1.4 Importance of Enzymes in Modern Industry

1.5 Market Drivers

1.6 Market Restraints

1.7 Industry Value Chain

1.8 Regulatory Landscape

1.9 Technological Advancements and Emerging Applications in Industrial Enzymes

1.9.1 Protein Engineering and Directed Evolution

1.9.2 Metagenomic Approaches

1.9.3 Enzyme Immobilization Techniques

1.9.4 Computational Enzyme Design

1.9.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

1.9.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.9.7 Bioremediation

1.9.8 Nanotechnology

1.9.9 3D Bioprinting

1.10 Sustainability and Environmental Considerations for Industrial Enzymes

1.10.1 Role of Industrial Enzymes in Sustainable Production

1.10.2 Life Cycle Assessment of Enzyme Production

1.10.3 Circular Economy Initiatives in the Enzyme Industry

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Classification of industrial enzymes

2.2 Types of Industrial Enzymes

2.2.1 Carbohydrases

2.2.2 Proteases

2.2.3 Lipases

2.2.4 Cellulases

2.2.5 Amylases

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Production Methods

2.3.1 Extraction from Plant and Animal Sources

2.3.2 Microbial Fermentation

2.3.3 Genetically Engineered Organisms

3 INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET

3.1 Technology/materials analysis

3.1.1 Detergent Enzymes

3.1.2 Food Processing Enzymes

3.1.3 Textile Processing Enzymes

3.1.4 Paper and Pulp Processing Enzymes

3.1.5 Leather Processing Enzymes

3.1.6 Biofuel Production Enzymes

3.1.7 Animal Feed Enzymes

3.1.8 Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Enzymes

3.1.9 Waste Management and Bioremediation Enzymes

3.1.10 Agriculture and Crop Improvement Enzymes

3.2 Market analysis

3.2.1 Key players and competitive landscape

3.2.2 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

3.2.3 Future outlook

3.2.4 Risks and Opportunities

3.2.5 Pricing

4 GLOBAL REVENUES

4.1 By application market

4.2 By type

4.3 By source

4.4 By form

5 COMPANY PROFILES

