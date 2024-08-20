Buying house? 7 things to keep in mind if you are purchasing property

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When purchasing property, it is essential to be well-prepared and vigilant. Conducting comprehensive research and due diligence before purchasing will help you make a wise investment. Here are seven crucial things to remember.

Investigate future growth, facilities, safety, and quality of life. Location dramatically affects property value and rental possibilities.

Review the developer or builder's past projects, delivery deadlines, and quality. Buyer reviews might be beneficial.

Set your budget for down payment, loan eligibility, registration, stamp fee, and upkeep. Know your financial commitment.

You should check title documents, land use licenses, encumbrances, and local approvals and consult a lawyer.

An impartial property valuation ensures a fair price. This helps get a loan and estimate resale value.

Inspect the property for construction quality, layout, and compliance with the sanctioned plan. Check for features like ventilation, natural light, and build quality.

