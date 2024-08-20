VETERANS GUARDIAN AND BLACK VETERANS EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL INC. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EMPOWER VETERANS NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Veterans Guardian, a leading provider of VA benefit claims consulting services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Black Veterans Empowerment Council Incorporated (BVEC). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both organizations' missions to empower veterans, especially those from historically underserved communities.

"Partnering with BVEC allows us both to further our missions of assisting veterans who may have been overlooked or underserved. Together, we are stronger and more capable of making a real difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Veterans Guardian COO, Bill Taylor, LTC (RET) US Army.

This partnership between Veterans Guardian and BVEC represents a powerful alliance dedicated to the holistic empowerment of veterans. By combining Veterans Guardian's expertise in VA benefit claims consulting with BVEC's deep understanding of the challenges faced by Black veterans, the two organizations will work in tandem to ensure that all veterans, particularly those from marginalized communities, have access to the benefits and opportunities they have earned.

"This partnership will bring expertise that will ensure our community receives the support and benefits they deserve that have historically been denied to them," said BVEC President and Chairman, Shawn Deadwiler.

KEY OBJECTIVES OF THE PARTNERSHIP

The collaboration will extend beyond VA claims, offering comprehensive support services, including mental health resources, career counseling, and financial education, to empower veterans in every aspect of their lives.The partnership will spearhead initiatives aimed at educating Black veterans about their rights, the VA claims process, and the resources available to them.BVEC will leverage Veterans Guardian's expertise to provide tailored VA benefit claims assistance, ensuring that Black veterans receive the benefits to which they are entitled.Together, BVEC and Veterans Guardian will advocate for policy changes that address the systemic challenges Black veterans face, pushing for greater equity and inclusion within the veteran services sector.

ABOUT VETERANS GUARDIAN

Veterans Guardian is a highly respected organization dedicated to assisting veterans in securing the VA benefits they have earned through their service. With a team of experienced professionals, including veterans themselves, Veterans Guardian provides comprehensive support in navigating the complex VA claims process. The organization prides itself on a high success rate and a deep commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans across the nation.

ABOUT BLACK VETERANS EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL INC. (BVEC)

Black Veterans Empowerment Council (BVEC) is a non-partisan council of national, state and local veterans organizations seeking to eliminate long-standing racial and economic inequities suffered by Black veterans throughout the United States. BVEC bridges the knowledge gap between the various Black veteran communities, government, philanthropy and the private sector and serves as a unified voice to inform stakeholders of the needs of Black Veterans.

