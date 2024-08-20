ENVENTION Welcomes Matt Keechi As Air And Missile Defense Subject Matter Expert On IBCS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Keechi

Keechi brings over two decades of military service and technical expertise to serve ENVENTION's AMD customers

- Matt KeechiHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENVENTION, LLC is pleased to announce Matt Keechi as the newest member of their team. Keechi joins the ENVENTION team after retiring from 22 years of service in the U.S. Army, most recently serving as Lifecycle Manager for the Patriot Missile Defense System in Ft. Sill, OK. Keechi brings to ENVENTION extensive technical knowledge and a customer-focused perspective for providing exceptional products and services to Air and Missile Defense (AMD) customers.Keechi's role as an AMD Subject Matter Expert (SME) is instrumental in the Army's Integrated AMD (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) program led by Northrop Grumman Corporation. In this role, he will support cross-Integrated Product Team (Cross-IPT) Integration, supporting hardware, software, and systems engineering disciplines. His technical leadership experience at Patriot will bolster the IBCS team's capability to deliver battlefield-ready technologies that meet the operational needs of our Warfighters.“Having had the opportunity to interact with the leadership of ENVENTION during my time in the military, it was an easy decision to join the company to start my post-military career," said Keechi. "I was drawn to ENVENTION because of our shared mindset, work ethic, and commitment to providing products that benefit the Warfighter. In my view, ENVENTION's primary focus is not solely on financial gain but rather on the development of advanced technologies that I am eager to see put into practical use. Our soldiers deserve the best, and I firmly believe that ENVENTION is dedicated to fulfilling that quality of service. I am excited to be a part of this team and enthusiastic about contributing meaningfully to the creation of products that will enhance our nation's defense.”“This is an exciting moment for ENVENTION and the greater Huntsville AMD community,” said ENVENTION President Courtney Shoemaker. After working adjacent to Matt for the last several years on Patriot, I have seen Matt's depth of knowledge and leadership put into practice. Most of all, Matt exemplifies ENVENTION's values of building products with our end-users in mind.”ABOUT ENVENTIONENVENTION, LLC was founded in 2010 by two friends and colleagues working together as software leads and architects for the Patriot Tactical Command System (TCS) and Battery Command Post (BCP) program. The employees of enVention have decades of experience developing technologies used by the U.S. Air and Missile defense community and its Allies across the globe. Since its inception, the company has won multiple national and local awards while expanding to support several prominent DoD programs with a host of products and services. The company's corporate culture strongly focuses on delivering innovative technologies to its customers and end users. One of their corporate values is“We do it right because we're part of the fight” – a testament to the motivation driving their teams. To learn more, visit .

Courtney Shoemaker

enVention, LLC

+1 256-217-9877

email us here