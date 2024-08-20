Prevalon Secures Contract With A Western US Utility For An Integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prevalon Secures a Contract with a Western US Utility Company for A Project of Integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

- Tom CornellHEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prevalon Energy , a leading provider of innovative energy storage solutions, has secured a contract with a Western US utility company to deliver a fully integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), alongside a comprehensive long-term service agreement. This project is designed to bolster grid resiliency as a net peak solution, enabling the utility to continue providing reliable power during periods of high demand. The service agreement includes both maintenance and remote monitoring services.The four-hour battery storage system, capable of delivering up to 600 MWh, is powered by Prevalon's HD 511 system-a liquid-cooled AC solution featuring battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers, and an Energy Management System (EMS). This solution is meticulously engineered with robust safety and cyber security protocols and will play a crucial role in storing energy from intermittent sources, ensuring reliable dispatch when needed. The project is slated to be fully operational by 2026, marking a significant milestone in sustainable energy innovation.“This collaboration reflects the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team at Prevalon,” said Prevalon Energy, President and CEO, Tom Cornell.“We are proud to be recognized as a trusted partner with extensive project experience in the dynamic field of battery energy storage. We value our partnership with this utility and are excited to further support their long-term goals with our advanced integrated battery energy storage solutions, ensuring a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers.”Battery energy storage is key to advancing a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. Prevalon is committed to innovating battery energy storage products and services, enabling the storage of electrical energy-much of it from renewable sources such as wind and solar-so it can be utilized later. This approach creates a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity grid, designed to respond swiftly to changes in grid demand and supply.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and 4 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy and follow us on LinkedIn .

