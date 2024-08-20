Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Market Exceed Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 7.0% By 2030 Markntel Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30, as per Markntel Advisors report.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30, cites Markntel Advisors in the recent research report. The market growth is attributed to the surging geriatric population and new developments, and innovations in anti-aging products in the region. The region's rising disposable income and surging spending habits are facilitating the industry by consumers actively following the trend of discovering, modifying, and making their skin-care routine.Moreover, Anti-Aging products provide preventative measures against the invasive processes that consumer has to go through in the later part of their life for aesthetic beautification, thus as a preventative measure, and less physically draining and more cost-effective solution. Besides, the rampant medical tourism in the region majorly to a large number of plastic surgery clinics, beautification clinics, etc. is facilitating the growth of Anti-Aging products, further states the research report,“Asia Pacific Anti-Aging Market, 2024.”Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report: -Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Market Trend:Growing Preference for Natural & Organic Skincare Products Formulated with Botanical Extracts, Vitamins, and Other Naturally-derived Ingredients – The growing preference for organic and natural skincare products is poised to propel the Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Market. In recent times, consumers are increasingly prioritizing products that are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly. Organic and natural skincare products are often associated with fewer chemicals and potential irritants, appealing to health-conscious consumers.Also, there is a rising awareness of the potential long-term benefits of using natural ingredients for skincare, including reduced risk of adverse reactions and improved skin health. For example, NutriGlow's Ubtan Facial Kit was launched in 2022, in India. The ubtan consists of turmeric and sandalwood, natural ingredients, known for restoring youthful radiance without causing adverse reactions. As a result, skincare brands incorporating organic and natural ingredients are likely to see increased traction in the Asia-Pacific Anti-Aging Market, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and driving growth.Asia Pacific Anti-Aging Market Segmentation Highlights:. By Product (Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Marks Products, Hair Color Products, UV Absorbers, Others (Dermal Fillers, Botox, etc.)). By Services (Anti-Pigmentation Therapy, Adult Acne Therapy, Hair Restoration, Chemical Peel, Liposuction Services, Eye Lid Surgery, Abdominoplasty, Others (Sclerotherapy, Breast Augmentation, etc.)). By Devices (Anti-Cellulite Treatment Devices, Laser Aesthetic Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, Microderm Abrasion Devices). By Age Group (Generation Y (Age Group: 25-40 years), Generation X (Age Group: 41-56 years), Baby Boomers (Age Group: 57-75 years)). By Distribution Channel (Online, Direct Sales, Departmental/Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets). By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare). By Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Others)Accurate Promotional Strategies Fuel the Anti-Wrinkle SegmentBased on Products, the anti-wrinkle segment is expected to generate sturdy growth over the forecast period. Some prime causes for wrinkles include lack of essential nutrients, exposure to UV light, smoking, and genetic predisposition. Anti-wrinkle products gained immense popularity as they contain specific ingredients, raw materials, and certain formulations that hinder the ultra-aging process. Moreover, with further innovations in technology and production process, the market players are releasing new products focusing on different factors such as depending on skin type, consumer needs, compatibility with other products, etc., which has proliferated and spread the industry further into both the cosmetic, skincare and the medical sections. Therefore, with increasing options and choices among consumers, the entire anti-wrinkle product segment transformed into a cost-effective, time-bound, and quick-response mode of sale to consumers propelling the market.Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures –Competitive LandscapeWith strategic initiatives, such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, the leading market players, including Coty Inc., PhotoMedex, Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Alma Lasers Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, Allergan Inc., L'Oréal S.A., VLCC Health Care Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, and The Himalaya Drug Company.Key Questions Answered in the Research Report1. What are the industry's overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares)?2. What are the trends that have shaped the industry to its current form?3. What key factors would propel and impede the Asia Pacific Anti-Aging Market?4. How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography & product adoption?5. How has the competition shaped across various countries, followed by their comparative factorial indexing?6. How have buying behavior, customer inclination, and expectations from Anti-Aging product manufacturers evolved during 2019-30?7. Who are the key competitors, and what strategic partnerships or ventures are they coming up with to stay afloat during the projected time frame?Other Trending Reports:

Nick Nick

MarkNtel Advisors

+1 6288958081

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other