Al Masaood Automobiles Raises Excitement with Summer Offers on Pathfinder and Select Nissan Models

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, is launching a Summer Super Sale with attractive offers and benefits for customers to enjoy.

With the summer being a popular time for customers in the market for a new car, Al Masaood Automobiles’ offers make it a more exciting opportunity. Running from 15 August, this promotion presents great deals on popular Nissan models with a special focus on the Nissan Pathfinder.

Known for its versatility and comfort, the Nissan Pathfinder is perfect for both urban and long inter-emirate journeys. Its powerful engine delivers great performance while ensuring fuel efficiency and its spacious interior and stylish design allow for a luxurious driving experience for families or individuals alike.

Given the rising temperatures at this time of year, the Pathfinder's advanced Tri-Zone air conditioning system helps to set different temperatures for the driver, front and rear, ensuring comfort for all passengers. In addition, the array of advanced features, such as the motion-activated liftgate, offers a hands-free function, providing convenience when loading or unloading the vehicle.

Presenting a holistic package, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering various maintenance benefits, covering 5 years of service, warranty, roadside assistance, and free insurance, all at a convenient starting price of AED 2,359 per month, ensuring a worthwhile purchase for customers.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “At Al Masaood Automobiles, we are committed to understanding our customers' evolving needs and tailoring our offers accordingly. With the school season approaching and an increased focus on vehicle maintenance during the summer, we have specifically curated this package with our valued customers in mind. The Nissan Pathfinder – an enduring favourite for its reliability, versatility, and safety – is now available with an easy instalment plan and comprehensive 5-year packages, extending a convenient way for our customers to own this dependable SUV with full peace of mind."Top of FormBottom of Form

Al Masaood Automobiles is also offering discounts with easy instalment plans on the Nissan X-TRAIL – starting from AED 1,531 per month – and the Nissan X-Terra, starting from AED 1,595 per month – both with free service at 3 years or 60,000 kilometres.

Customers can visit any Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms, to tailor their offers and explore more.

