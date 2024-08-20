Morocco's Bayt Al-Quds Agency Organizes Summer Camp For Jerusalemite Children

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Mustafa Al-Marini

RABAT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Morocco's Bayt Al-Quds Agency organized the 15th edition of the summer camp for 50 Jerusalemite children under the patronage of the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

The camp aims to offers various activities including artistic, cultural and sports workshops, as well as visits to archaeological and historical monuments in various Moroccan cities.

The camp, organized in partnership with the of Youth and Culture, aims to support the capabilities of the Jerusalemite children in preserving their identity and protect its Arab and Islamic sanctities. (end)

