Kuwait Municipality: Electricity Cut Off In 26 Bachelors' Properties In Khaitan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Municipality revealed on Tuesday that 26 properties bachelors in Khaitan area had their electricity cut off in cooperation with the of Electricity, Water, and Energy.

In a press release, the municipality said that the procedure was carried out due to various violations.

Owners of the properties would be issued a violation warrants, added the statement, noting that bachelors were prohibited from living in private residential areas. (end)

tms













MENAFN20082024000071011013ID1108579220