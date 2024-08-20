Harley Davidson Bikes and Club Mahindra Vouchers: CP67 Mall’s Shopping Bonanza Winners Announced

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) In an evening full of excitement, CP67 in Mohali delighted its customers by gifting two lucky winners a Harley Davidson Bike each. The occasion was the successful completion of CP67 Mall’s Shopping Bonanza, which took place from July 15th to August 18th, 2024. Garnering tremendous excitement and participation from the valued shoppers, the shopping bonanza turned out to be a memorable experience for all.



The lucky winners of this shopping celebration were announced at a grand event held at the mall in which two shoppers, Mr. Reshu and Mr. Satinder Singh, were announced as the proud owners of brand-new Harley Davidson bikes, ready to cruise in style. Additionally, as part of CP67’s Shopping Bonanza, eight other lucky winners each received an exclusive 2 Nights & 3 Days holiday voucher from Club Mahindra. While 4 winners of this relaxing getaway had already been announced as weekly winners, the remaining 4 were announced yesterday.



Within an year of its launch, CP67 has emerged as the destination of choice for shoppers. This is a result of CP67’s efforts to provide the most exciting and immersive shopping experience, with the mall’s focus firmly set on offering its patrons the best of luxury shopping and fine dining, top-class entertainment and the most rewarding sales and celebratory events. The month-long bonanza generated significant buzz, with nearly 2,000 enthusiastic registrations. The mall extended its heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and made this event a resounding success and promised to continue hosting many more exciting events.







MENAFN20082024005232011781ID1108579157