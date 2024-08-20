Event At The House Of Lords To Discuss Edward De Bono's Concept Of Thinking Classes In Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New biography about Edward de Bono prompts discussion of new initiative for Thinking to be taught in UK.

- Baroness Helena Kennedy

LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The event, sponsored by Lord Bilimoria, will take place on September 3rd in the British House of Lords at 5.30pm, in the presence of leaders in advertising, education and industry. The discussion aims to trigger debate in parliament on introducing thinking classes in schools – teaching children how to think rather than what to think. The Thinking Class initiative is already widespread in Singapore, China, and parts of Australia and the US, but the concept has yet to be fully realised in the UK.

De Bono believed in the power of playful provocation, why humour should be included in the way we teach in schools and how words limit our ability to think. Critically for us today, his experiences of meeting and working with powerful people globally, led him to believe that politicians are universally the weakest thinkers.

Author and broadcaster Sarah Tucker, who knew de Bono for the last decade of his life, has written 'Edward de Bono: Love Laterally' a new biography of the well known writer and philosopher, who sold millions of books and was a Nobel Prize for Economics nominee. It reveals intimate details of de Bono's life, family and finances. She explores how his country of birth, Malta, shaped his ideas, and how his need for thinking time led to his purchase of remote islands, while his complicated business interests left confusion in his wake as he travelled the globe advising presidents and CEOs.

With an introduction by Baroness Helena Kennedy, who believes de Bono's legacy has yet to be fully realised, the new book by Sarah Tucker identifies why he was adored by advertising agencies, misunderstood by the media, mistrusted by academia, and why, even though he was widely recognised as a genius even as a child, he made and lost millions during his lifetime. He managed to dominate the world of creative thinking for over half a century, before the birth of the worldwide web, yet he never received any formal recognition from the British government for his considerable services to industry and to international relations within the Commonwealth.

Including previously unseen family photos, and original interviews with Josephine de Bono, Sir Tony Blair, Rory Sutherland and Dave Trott, as well as an insight into those who appropriated his ideas without giving him credit, 'Edward De Bono: Love Laterally' sheds light on a man who believed that if future generations fail to learn how to think, humans will become easier to manipulate and ultimately forfeit the capacity to think.

Quote by Baroness Helena Kennedy about the book:

“Edward de Bono is more than a great storyteller and communicator: he teaches people how to think for themselves, and his wisdom is present in these pages. Perhaps his legacy is yet to be realised!”

Quote by Sarah Tucker about the book:

“De Bono saw education as key but recognised successive governments have used each generation of children as guinea pigs for their ideas, much to the chagrin of the teaching profession. De Bono identified thinking as a great leveller. Yet, he realised that those he met with, the great and the good, were only interested in pursuing thinking for their own reward, not for the benefit of the masses.”

