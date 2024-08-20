Huawei Flagship Store By Zhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie And Jiang Junlu Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tianjin's Huawei Flagship Store, Designed by Zhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie and Jiang Junlu, Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced that the Huawei Flagship Store, designed by Zhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie and Jiang Junlu , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Huawei Flagship Store within the interior design industry.The Huawei Flagship Store's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By seamlessly integrating Tianjin's historical significance with modern vitality, the store offers a unique space that aligns with the evolving standards and practices of interior design. The Huawei Flagship Store not only serves as a retail space but also provides practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.What sets the Huawei Flagship Store apart is its remarkable ability to revitalize the historic commercial district of Tianjin while introducing new functions to the protected building. The design team meticulously restored the original appearance of the arcade entrance, enhancing the continuity of the urban landscape and providing a space for citizens to rest and socialize. The interior features a pure and modern aesthetic, achieved through the use of carefully selected materials such as terrazzo, glass, metal, and wood, creating a simple, delicate, and elegant atmosphere.The recognition of the Huawei Flagship Store by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and foster creativity within the brand, contributing to the advancement of interior design standards and practices.Team MembersThe Huawei Flagship Store was designed by a talented team led by Zhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie, and Jiang Junlu. Other key contributors include Li Jinlan, Chen Xu, Liu Chang, Han Hailei, Liu Jianhong, Zhou Na, Sun Kezhang, Li Xuliang, Liu Lei, Liu Liang, Liu Dezhong, Johnny Lin, and Liu Bohan, each bringing their expertise to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Huawei Flagship Store design at:About Zhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie and Jiang JunluZhao Chunshui, Dong Tianjie, and Jiang Junlu are part of the innovative and pragmatic creative team at Vantel, a comprehensive design company based in Shanghai, China. Founded in 2012, Vantel has established itself as a leader in architectural schemes, construction drawings, urban planning, landscape, and interior design. With a strong foundation in expertise from Tongji University and experienced engineers, the firm actively implements integrated design solutions across various fields, continuously making technological breakthroughs and design innovations.About TupdiTianjin Urban Planning & Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Tupdi), founded in 1989, is a renowned institution holding six national Grade A qualifications in urban and rural planning, land planning, architectural design, engineering consulting, landscaping, surveying, and mapping. In 2017, Tupdi was awarded the prestigious title of national high-tech enterprise, further solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. The criteria for evaluation include innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view jury members, discover past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

