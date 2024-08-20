Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Size, Share And Demand Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The oil and pipeline is vital to the nation's because it transports hydrocarbons to their final destinations. Rising energy use, especially in developing countries, is a major contributor to this trend. This development has been largely driven by the necessity to swiftly move hydrocarbons from their extraction points to demand hubs. There is a new emphasis on taking precautions against accidents and maintaining the pipeline's integrity. The shift observed in this situation can be attributed to several factors, such as growing concerns about the environmental effects, modifications to regulatory frameworks, and the need to reduce the financial costs associated with leaks and accidents.

Market Dynamics

Maintaining, Repairing, and Replacing Old Pipelines Drives the Global Market

The aggressive strategy of pipeline firms fuels the market's rise in employment to maintain, repair, and replace outdated pipelines. The implementation of this strategic effort is of paramount importance in facilitating the growth and advancement of these enterprises. As pipelines advance through their operational lifespan, they inevitably confront the inherent difficulties associated with corrosion, leakage, and structural deterioration. These concerns not only undermine the integrity of the pipes but also hinder their operating effectiveness. In light of these obstacles, pipeline firms demonstrate a strong inclination to invest resources toward maintenance, repair, and replacement activities.

Favorable Prospects for Diversification by Constructing Pipelines Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The global sector offers favorable prospects for diversification by establishing dedicated pipelines for hydrogen or carbon capture and storage (CCS). With the growing international emphasis on transitioning to more environmentally friendly energy sources and the urgent requirement to reduce carbon emissions, there has been a significant rise in demand for hydrogen infrastructure. The presence of this infrastructure is crucial in enabling the construction and expansion of green and blue hydrogen-generating facilities.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico play a substantial role in the global oil and gas pipeline industry. The United States holds a prominent position in this region due to its extensive pipeline infrastructure and its role as a leading producer and consumer of oil and gas. The oil and gas production surge resulting from the US shale revolution necessitates the establishment of a robust pipeline network. The nation's vast network of pipelines connects the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken Formation in North Dakota to consumption hubs and export ports along the Gulf Coast. Establishing liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals has resulted in an increased need for natural gas pipelines, driving expansion within the business.

Key Highlights



The global oil and gas pipeline market size was valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023–2021).

Based on product, the global oil and gas pipeline market is segmented into crude oil and natural gas crude oil segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented into onshore and offshore onshore segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented into industrial and residential segments. The industrial segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The major players in the global oil and gas pipeline market are Kinder Morgan, Enbridge Inc., Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, China National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Tenaris S.A., TMK, National Oilwell Varco, TC Energy, General Electric, Nippon Steel Corporation, Saipem SpA, Subsea 7, TechnipFMC, ONGC, Welspun Corp Ltd., Europipe, and Shell Global.

Market News



In December 2022,

Argentina secured financing of USD 689 million from the Brazilian state development bank BNDES for the second stage of a natural gas pipeline in the Vaca Muerta shale region.

In August 2022,

the

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) placed an order with Maharashtra Seamless for casing pipes valued at Rs 1.9 billion. These pipelines would be used by the government-backed company ONGC for its oil and gas exploration projects in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura, among others.



Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market: Segmentation

By Type



Crude Oil

Natural Gas



By Applications



Onshore

Offshore



By End-User



Industrial

Residential

Commercial



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



