Xiangkai Weifang Shangcheng Longyue By Zhijun Zhong Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

Zhijun Zhong's Exceptional Clubhouse Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Xiangkai Weifang Shangcheng Longyue by Zhijun Zhong as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Zhong's clubhouse design, positioning it among the finest in the industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community, as it showcases designs that not only meet but exceed industry standards. Zhong's winning design serves as an inspiration for professionals and enthusiasts alike, demonstrating the potential for creativity and functionality in interior spaces. This recognition underscores the importance of pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the field.Xiangkai Weifang Shangcheng Longyue Clubhouse stands out for its innovative approach to integrating nature within an urban setting. Drawing inspiration from the concept of a forest sanctuary, Zhong's design incorporates deconstructive elements and natural light to create a transparent, eco-friendly atmosphere. The seamless blend of architecture and nature results in a unique and refreshing space that promotes harmony and well-being.The Silver A' Design Award win is expected to have a significant impact on Zhijun Zhong's future projects and the direction of their design philosophy. This recognition serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to create spaces that resonate with users on a profound level. As the team continues to push the boundaries of interior design, this achievement will undoubtedly inspire them to explore new avenues and set even higher standards for their work.Xiangkai Weifang Shangcheng Longyue was designed by Zhijun Zhong, the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co. Zhong has been in the design business for more than 15 years, managing the company's business decisions and setting strategic guidelines to ensure client satisfaction.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Zhijun ZhongZhong is the founder of Guangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co. He has been in the design business for more than 15 years. He manages the company's business decisions and sets the strategic guidelines for his team to assure that all his clients are satisfied with the services provided. The company has since its initiation offered design solutions for luxury hotels, high-end apartments such as the White Swan Hotel Qingyuan, Greentown Rose Garden Hotel, Vanke Ten Miles Zephyr, and other famed apartments and hotels. The Westin Zhujiajian Resort in Zhoushan was listed in "City Traveler" as the best hotel.About HerabennaGuangzhou Herabenna Interior Design Co., Ltd. takes interior design and related as its core, has an elite design team on design planning and project management. It can provide more detailed and extensive interior consultation and design for the owner's project. Herabenna advocates design innovation, protection of originality, enjoyment of design, individuality and collective synchronization, emphasize quality, take them as the purposes of enterprise development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of interior space and exhibition design. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of experienced design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management skills, and safety considerations. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges the significant contributions of these designs in advancing industry standards and positively impacting everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interior design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates submissions based on stringent criteria. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to promote and celebrate exceptional designs that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

