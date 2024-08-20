Eagle Venture Fund Expands To Singapore, Boosts Social Impact In B2B Tech Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eagle Venture Fund opens its Singapore office to drive innovation in B2B tech and social impact. Partnering with Garden Impact Fund to enhance global change.

- Dr. Carl Thong, General Partner at Eagle Venture AsiaFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eagle Venture Fund , a leading venture capital firm specializing in investing in B2B tech businesses, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Singapore. With unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and social impact, Eagle Venture Fund continues to lead the charge in supporting businesses dedicated to human flourishing.Founded seven years ago with a vision to address some of the world's most pressing social issues, Eagle Venture Fund has invest in companies championing social impact solutions ranging from anti-human trafficking initiatives to enhancing accessibility to healthcare and promoting financial literacy. Guided by its ethos, Eagle Venture Fund seeks to empower businesses that not only drive financial success but also catalyze positive change on a global scale.Raimund Buhr, General Partner at Eagle Venture Fund in Zurich, expressed his enthusiasm about the firm's expansion into Singapore, stating,“Our journey to Singapore marks a pivotal moment in our mission to support innovative solutions that contribute to human flourishing. We are excited about the opportunities this new chapter will bring.”Dr. Carl Thong, General Partner at Eagle Venture Asia , emphasized the firm's commitment to fostering impactful partnerships in Asia, saying,“Our existing portfolio companies have already demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the region. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Asian-based companies that share our vision and possess strong business models focused on driving positive social impact.”Eagle Venture Fund is pleased to announce its partnership with Garden Impact Fund , a notable Variable Capital Company (VCC), as it embarks on its journey into the vibrant ecosystem of Singapore. Together, the two entities aim to amplify our efforts in identifying and supporting innovative ventures that pave the way for a brighter future.For inquiries, contact us through the following channel:

