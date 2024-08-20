عربي


Skanska Signs Additional Contract For Data Center In Arizona, USA, For USD 153M, About SEK 1.6 Billion


8/20/2024 2:00:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 153M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 23,200 square meters (250,000 square feet).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4026058

The following files are available for download:

20240820 US data center

SOURCE Skanska

MENAFN20082024003732001241ID1108578436


PR Newswire

